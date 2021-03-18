Can't connect right now! retry
world
Thursday Mar 18 2021
By
Reuters

Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry

By
Reuters

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

An air force source and a provincial official told Reuters that the helicopter was hit by a rocket while taking off. Photo: AFP/File
  • Nine Afghan security force members die in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday.
  • The helicopter was hit by a rocket during takeoff in central Maidan Wardak province, say sources.
  • Meanwhile, four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday.

Nine Afghan security force members died in a helicopter crash late on Wednesday, according to defence ministry.

Two sources told Reuters the helicopter was hit by a rocket during takeoff in central Maidan Wardak province.

Meanwhile, four people were killed and nine wounded when a roadside bomb hit a bus carrying Afghan government employees in Kabul on Thursday.

The blast hit a bus which was rented by the Afghan Ministry of Information and Technology to transport employees, said Abdul Samad Hamid Poya, a ministry adviser.

Read more: US envoy Zalmay Khalilzad meets Afghan Taliban in Doha

No one claimed immediate responsibility for the blast, but the Afghan government has blamed Taliban for recent attacks targeting government employees, civil society figures, and journalists.

The Taliban has denied involvement in the campaign.

The bombing comes on the day the Afghan government, Taliban, and key countries, including the United States and Russia, gather in Moscow to push for a reduction in violence to propel the Afghan peace process forward.

More From World:

WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US

WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US
Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study

Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study
Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan
US intelligence says Putin likely directed meddling in the 2020 US election

US intelligence says Putin likely directed meddling in the 2020 US election
'Tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout: Joe Biden

'Tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout: Joe Biden
UAE announces ban on iftar parties, other Ramadan curbs

UAE announces ban on iftar parties, other Ramadan curbs
China eases visa rules for people who have received its coronavirus vaccines

China eases visa rules for people who have received its coronavirus vaccines
Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories

Sania Mirza shares a lovely family snap on Instagram Stories
Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first

Uber grants its UK drivers employee status in world first
Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash

Indian Air Force pilot killed in another MiG-21 Bison aircraft crash
India reports most number of cases since December 13

India reports most number of cases since December 13
US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings

US police arrest 21-year-old white man on suspicion of carrying out Atlanta shootings

Latest

view all