Thursday Mar 18 2021
Ali Gul Pir parodies PM Imran Khan, explains how to deal with corruption

Thursday Mar 18, 2021

Pakistani singer and comedian Ali Gul Pir. Photo:Twitter

Pakistani singer and comedian, Ali Gul Pir, in a new video, shows his fans how to deal with corruption.

Uploaded to Twitter, Ali Gul Pir's video shows him making a funny parody of Prime Minister Imran Khan's famous statement about dealing with corruption.

"How to deal with corruption #NoMoreParty #NoMoreShaadi @ImranKhanPTI," Gul Pir wrote, tagging the PM. He also added the original statement of the premier in the thread to give some context to the video.

"When someone comes out of jail after being accused of corruption worth billions of rupees, people shower them with petals," the PM had said in his original speech. 

"Could someone tell me how will corruption end [in this country if this continues]? Anyone who engages in corrupt practices or gives a bribe is not amongst us. No one is going to marry corrupt people or invite them to parties," the PM had said.

It should be recalled that the premier's original message went quite viral when it was first issued. 

