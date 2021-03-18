Kicks, punches thrown as Karachi traffic cop reprimands citizen for parking on road

Geo Urdu/via Geo.tv

KARACHI: A quarrel broke out between a traffic police officer and a citizen near the Baloch Colony bridge, Geo Urdu reported on Thursday.



The altercation had occurred due to the citizen parking his car on the road, which caused traffic congestion.

With the scuffle becoming intense as heated words were exchanged between the cop and the motorist, kicks and punches were also thrown at each other indiscriminately.



Another traffic officer also beat the citizen during the spat, with a first information report (FIR) being registered at the Tipu Sultan police station.

