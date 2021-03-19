Can't connect right now! retry
world
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

India reports highest coronavirus cases in more than 3 months

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

An elderly couple waits outside the vaccination centre for their turn. Photo: Reuters
  • India reported 39,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday.
  • The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million in India, the highest after the United States and Brazil.
  • Deaths rose by 154 to 159,370, data from the health ministry showed.

India reported 39,726 new coronavirus cases on Friday, its highest in more than three months, as the worst-hit states, such as western industrialised Maharashtra, adopted fresh curbs to restrain the spread of the disease.

The tally of infections stands at 11.51 million, the highest after the United States and Brazil. Deaths rose by 154 to 159,370, data from the health ministry showed.

Read more: India reports most number of cases since December 13

The federal government has blamed crowding and a general reluctance to wear masks for the spike, ruling out the virus mutations that have been a factor in Western countries.

Maharashtra, home to India's commercial capital of Mumbai, is among the states that have already tightened rules to curb the spread of the virus.

More From World:

FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent

FBI set up Karachi business tycoon Jabir Motiwala in fake drug charges, claims former agent
Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India

Influential US senate committee asks defence chief to raise human rights violations with India
Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus

Kuwait to issue work visas to Pakistanis once more after ten-year hiatus
Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research

Thai sniffer dogs 95% effective in detecting coronavirus from human sweat: research
China confirms first local coronavirus case since February

China confirms first local coronavirus case since February
Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry

Helicopter crash kills nine members of Afghan military: ministry
WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US

WhatsApp condemns acts of xenophobia, violence against Asian community in US
Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study

Coronavirus reinfection more common in older people, reveals study
Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan

Antonio Guterres appoints Jean Arnault as personal envoy to Afghanistan
US intelligence says Putin likely directed meddling in the 2020 US election

US intelligence says Putin likely directed meddling in the 2020 US election
'Tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout: Joe Biden

'Tough' to meet May 1 deadline for Afghanistan troop pullout: Joe Biden
UAE announces ban on iftar parties, other Ramadan curbs

UAE announces ban on iftar parties, other Ramadan curbs

Latest

view all