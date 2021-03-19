Can't connect right now! retry
Sci-Tech
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Reuters

YouTube goes after TikTok with 'Shorts'

By
Reuters

Friday Mar 19, 2021

  • YouTube rolling out short-form video service in US to take on TikTok.
  • Shorts lets users record mobile friendly vertical videos that can be spiced up with special effects from a music library.
  • Shorts currently records more than 6.5 billion daily views globally, YouTube said.

Alphabet Inc’s YouTube is rolling out a short-form video-streaming service on its platform in the United States as it looks to better compete with rival TikTok in the hugely popular category.

The service, Shorts, let users record mobile friendly vertical videos that can be spiced up with special effects and soundtracks pulled from a music library.

Read more: YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform amid coup

“Starting today and over the next several weeks, we’ll gradually expand our Shorts beta to the U.S.,” YouTube said in a blogpost Thursday, adding it would weave in newer features on the service like the ability to add text at specific points of the video.

YouTube had rolled out the feature in India in September last year, after TikTok was banned in one of its biggest markets. Shorts currently records more than 6.5 billion daily views globally, YouTube said.

More From Sci-Tech:

WhatsApp working on three different playback speeds for voice message feature

WhatsApp working on three different playback speeds for voice message feature
WhatsApp Web: Video and voice calls available for desktop users

WhatsApp Web: Video and voice calls available for desktop users
Telegram tips: Group chat admins can have separate 'superhero' powers

Telegram tips: Group chat admins can have separate 'superhero' powers
TikTok considers rolling out group chat feature this year: sources

TikTok considers rolling out group chat feature this year: sources
Instagram unveils child protection tools

Instagram unveils child protection tools
Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content

Russia to block Twitter unless it deletes banned content
WhatsApp CEO says Apple does not want people to use Android phones

WhatsApp CEO says Apple does not want people to use Android phones
Encrypted messaging app Signal goes offline in China

Encrypted messaging app Signal goes offline in China
WhatsApp does not support several iPhone models now: report

WhatsApp does not support several iPhone models now: report
Telegram allows you to add more than 200,000 users in group chat

Telegram allows you to add more than 200,000 users in group chat
'Technoking': Tesla adds name to Elon Musk's official titles

'Technoking': Tesla adds name to Elon Musk's official titles
WhatsApp trick: This is how you can record calls on Android, iPhone

WhatsApp trick: This is how you can record calls on Android, iPhone

Latest

view all