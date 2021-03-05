Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Mar 05 2021
Reuters

YouTube removes five Myanmar TV channels from platform amid coup

Reuters

Friday Mar 05, 2021

A YouTube representative image. 

SINGAPORE: Alphabet Inc’s YouTube has removed five channels of Myanmar’s military-run television networks hosted on its platform in the wake of the coup in the Southeast Asian country.

“We have terminated a number of channels and removed several videos from YouTube in accordance with our community guidelines and applicable laws,” a Youtube spokeswoman said in a statement in response to a Reuters question.

The channels taken down include the state network, MRTV, (Myanmar Radio and Television) as well as the military-owned Myawaddy Media, MWD Variety and MWD Myanmar, according to the US tech giant.

