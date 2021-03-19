Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 19 2021
By
News Desk

Karachi coronavirus positivity ratio exceeds 5%

By
News Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

A man walks past an awareness sign inside the Khaliq Dina Hall and Library, which has been converted to be used as a vaccination centre, to administering coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine, in Karachi, Pakistan February 1, 2021. — Reuters/File

  • Karachi records 137 cases in the last 24 hours.
  • Pakistan recorded 3,449 cases in the last 24 hours.
  • District East leads the way with 61,382 cases.

The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi has increased to 5.16%, according to statistics shared by the Sindh Health Department on Friday.

Related items

The health department, in its report, said the metropolis recorded 137 cases in the last 24 hours, with the country recording 40 death and 3,449 cases.

Karachi's District East leads the way with 61,382 infections registered and 1,173 deaths. In District South, 45,763 cases have been recorded, and 597 have succumbed to the virus.

District Central has recorded 25,741 cases and 827 deaths, District Malir 15,065 cases and 213 deaths, District Korangi 14,889 cases and 484 deaths, while District West has reported 14,486 cases and 389 deaths.

More From Pakistan:

Villagers in Rohri kill cheetah for hunting their cattle

Villagers in Rohri kill cheetah for hunting their cattle
BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

BJP has sown the seeds of hatred in multicultural India: EU human rights chief

Sindh government up against Centre on transfer of three Karachi hospitals

Sindh government up against Centre on transfer of three Karachi hospitals
Sindh govt sets up complaint centre to battle dog bite cases

Sindh govt sets up complaint centre to battle dog bite cases
Daska by-polls: SC once again rejects request to declare ECP order illegal

Daska by-polls: SC once again rejects request to declare ECP order illegal
Karachi man stabs fashion designer, two sons over parking issue in upscale housing society

Karachi man stabs fashion designer, two sons over parking issue in upscale housing society
Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes command of PAF

Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Babar takes command of PAF
With 3,449 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surges past 8%

With 3,449 new cases, Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity rate surges past 8%
Top PML-N leader says PDM to adopt new strategy if PPP does not resign

Top PML-N leader says PDM to adopt new strategy if PPP does not resign
Aitzaz Ahsan criticises PML-N for asking PPP to resign while Nawaz, Dar sitting abroad

Aitzaz Ahsan criticises PML-N for asking PPP to resign while Nawaz, Dar sitting abroad
1,100MW K-2 nuclear power plant connected to national grid

1,100MW K-2 nuclear power plant connected to national grid
Sputnik V vaccine imported in Pakistan at a cost price of $22.5 per dose: report

Sputnik V vaccine imported in Pakistan at a cost price of $22.5 per dose: report

Latest

view all