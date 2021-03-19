Karachi coronavirus positivity ratio exceeds 5%

Friday Mar 19, 2021
The coronavirus positivity ratio in Karachi has increased to 5.16%, according to statistics shared by the Sindh Health Department on Friday.
The health department, in its report, said the metropolis recorded 137 cases in the last 24 hours, with the country recording 40 death and 3,449 cases.
Karachi's District East leads the way with 61,382 infections registered and 1,173 deaths. In District South, 45,763 cases have been recorded, and 597 have succumbed to the virus.
District Central has recorded 25,741 cases and 827 deaths, District Malir 15,065 cases and 213 deaths, District Korangi 14,889 cases and 484 deaths, while District West has reported 14,486 cases and 389 deaths.