Friday Mar 19 2021
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp asks fans to watch his new film 'City of Lies'

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 19, 2021

Johnny Depp on Friday took to Instagram to inform his over 9 million followers that his new film "City of Lies" is releasing today.

Sharing a poster of the crime film, Depp wrote,  "Thank you to Voletta Wallace and the Poole family for allowing Brad, Forest, myself and the crew to tell this timely and important story. Truth is a rare bird. All the more reason to search for it. ‘City of Lies’ in US theatres today."

Directed by Brad Furman, the film is based on the book LAbyrinth by Randall Sullivan, about the murder investigations of rappers Tupac Shakur and The Notorious B.I.G

It is Depp's first film since he lost his libel case against a British tabloid which had called him wife beater.

His lawyers intend to challenge the ruling given against the actor in London.


