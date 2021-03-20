PDM decision to postpone long march was wrong: PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah believes it was a mistake to postpone PDM's long march.

Says PDM will reorganise and sacrifice the PTI government before Eid sacrifice.

He was speaking to the media in Lahore Saturday after appearing for a hearing at an anti-narcotics court.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s decision to postpone the long march was wrong, says PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

In a media talk in Lahore on Saturday, Sanaullah said the long march will be held after Eidul Fitr.

“We should have continued the long march, the cancellation of the long march was wrong. But we will sacrifice them [the PTI government] before Eidul Azha,” he said.

Read more: Rana Sanaullah to be indicted in drugs case

He said that PPP was not in favor of resignations and it was thought that maybe PPP avoided resignations because of the Sindh government.

Sanaullah said that the parties had suggested that resignations be made from the National Assembly first, adding that they would resolve their differences by sitting down.

The PML-N leader said that the PDM will reorganise and announce a long march, get rid of the “gang” of the country and sacrifice the PTI government before Eid sacrifice.

Read more: PDM's long march likely to take place after Ramazan: Fazlur Rehman ۔

“PPP has a stand of its own,” he said, adding that the party had gone to the Central Executive Committee and it is hoped that after PPP’s decision, the PDM will reconcile.

A day earlier, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said the long march planned by the PDM will likely take place after Ramazan.

The long march, meant to oust the PTI-led government, was earlier planned on March 26 but had to be postponed after the PPP asked for some time to deliberate over the decision of resigning from the assemblies.