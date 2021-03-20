Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Saturday Mar 20 2021
By
Web Desk

PDM decision to postpone long march was wrong: PML-N’s Rana Sanaullah

By
Web Desk

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah
  • PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah believes it was a mistake to postpone PDM's long march.
  • Says PDM will reorganise and sacrifice the PTI government before Eid sacrifice.
  • He was speaking to the media in Lahore Saturday after appearing for a hearing at an anti-narcotics court.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s decision to postpone the long march was wrong, says PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah.

In a media talk in Lahore on Saturday, Sanaullah said the long march will be held after Eidul Fitr.

“We should have continued the long march, the cancellation of the long march was wrong. But we will sacrifice them [the PTI government] before Eidul Azha,” he said.

Read more: Rana Sanaullah to be indicted in drugs case

He said that PPP was not in favor of resignations and it was thought that maybe PPP avoided resignations because of the Sindh government.

Sanaullah said that the parties had suggested that resignations be made from the National Assembly first, adding that they would resolve their differences by sitting down.

The PML-N leader said that the PDM will reorganise and announce a long march, get rid of the “gang” of the country and sacrifice the PTI government before Eid sacrifice.

Read more: PDM's long march likely to take place after Ramazan: Fazlur Rehman ۔

“PPP has a stand of its own,” he said, adding that the party had gone to the Central Executive Committee and it is hoped that after PPP’s decision, the PDM will reconcile.

A day earlier, JUI-F Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had said the long march planned by the PDM will likely take place after Ramazan.

The long march, meant to oust the PTI-led government, was earlier planned on March 26 but had to be postponed after the PPP asked for some time to deliberate over the decision of resigning from the assemblies.

More From Pakistan:

Students fined for 'listening to music' at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gomal University

Students fined for 'listening to music' at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Gomal University
Punjab police register case against PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif

Punjab police register case against PML-N MNA Mian Javed Latif
Shahid Khaqan Abbasi invites PTI Karachi leader to join PML-N

Shahid Khaqan Abbasi invites PTI Karachi leader to join PML-N
30 AC buses hit the roads in Karachi

30 AC buses hit the roads in Karachi
Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio closes in on 10%

Pakistan’s coronavirus positivity ratio closes in on 10%
Pakistan to fix prices of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines ‘in a day or two’

Pakistan to fix prices of Russian, Chinese COVID-19 vaccines ‘in a day or two’
Signal registrations increased as WhatsApp stops working

Signal registrations increased as WhatsApp stops working
Multan farmers rally to protest price hikes, announce dharna on March 31

Multan farmers rally to protest price hikes, announce dharna on March 31
WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage

WhatsApp down: App starts working again for some after global outage
Inflation drops by 0.19% in Pakistan over last week: PBS

Inflation drops by 0.19% in Pakistan over last week: PBS
Experts highlight conservation, sustainable use of water ahead of World Water Day

Experts highlight conservation, sustainable use of water ahead of World Water Day
What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?

What do Daska voters prioritise while casting their ballot?

Latest

view all