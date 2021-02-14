Rana Sanaullah to be indicted on March 6 in drugs case

Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah. Photo: file

LAHORE: Former Punjab law minister Rana Sanaullah will be indicted on March 6 by a special court for control of narcotics substance, reported The News.

The date was fixed by the court on Saturday after it provided copies of supplementary statements of witnesses to Sanaullah's counsel.

The senior PML-N leader has been accused of trafficking 15kg heroin. The former Punjab law minister has rubbished accusations and blamed the PTI government for resorting to political vendetta against him.

Sanaullah's counsel objected to the statement of a Mushtaq Malik, saying that it hasn't been mentioned clearly as to who recorded the statement. The prosecutor responded that the statements were recorded by teh Anti-Narcotics Force Deputy Director Rao Ikram.

The court then dismissed the objections raised by the accused’s counsel and fixed March 6 for the indictment of Rana Sanaullah and others.



Meanwhile, the court sought a reply from the ANF on an application moved by Rana Sanaullah in which he had called upon authorities to unfreeze his bank accounts by February 17.

Rana Sanaullah case

The ANF last year arrested Sanaullah from near the Sukheke area in Punjab.



Sanaullah, a member of the National Assembly (MNA) and president of the PML-N's Punjab wing, was said to have been arrested in a drug-related case, with the ANF officials telling Geo News he was arrested while travelling with his guards to a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

The ANF claimed that it had received a tip-off that the vehicle of the PML-N leader was carrying a heavy quantity of drugs, after which, a raid was conducted. The FIR further stated that when the ANF officials intercepted his vehicle, he and his guards engaged in a scuffle with them.



However, the ANF also claimed that, when asked about the presence of drugs in the vehicle, Rana Sana himself pointed towards a blue suitcase placed behind a seat. The ANF claimed in the FIR that he had admitted presence of heroin in the suitcase. The drug enforcement agency seized 15 kilogram heroin and weapons from the possession of the accused, the FIR read.