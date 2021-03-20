Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Mar 20 2021
Monarchy's popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle's Oprah chat

Saturday Mar 20, 2021

Monarchy’s popularity plummets over Harry, Meghan Markle’s Oprah chat

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey has reportedly caused a major decline in Canadian popularity for the Queen.

According to Express, the news came forward after an Ipsos was conducted and according to its findings, the royal family’s popularity has fallen six points since 2016.

However, this is not the only blow to the monarchy, about 58% of Canadians agree with Meghan Markle’s claims of unfair treatment and almost 48% of them find the monarchy to be a racist institution.

There also 59% who believe Canada should cut royal links, but that is not to say all hope is lost, there are a select few, about 79% in fact who still have faith in the Queen.

