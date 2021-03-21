After chicken, price of beef shoots up by Rs50 per kg

Picture showing meat hanging at a butcher's shop. Photo: File

The price of beef has been increased by Rs50 per kg.

Consumers say beef with bones is now available for Rs700 per kg, while boneless meat is for Rs750 per kg.

Exporters have been buying meat from the local market instead of raising cattle which has led to an increase in the price of meat, says the chairman of Meat Merchants Association.

KARACHI: Two weeks after the price of chicken shot up, the price of beef has also been increased by Rs50 per kg.

According to a report by Geo Urdu, Chairman of the Meat Merchants Association Nadeem Qureshi said that the supply of beef has been low, whereas meat is also being exported.

"Exporters have been buying meat from the local market instead of raising cattle which has led to an increase in the price of meat," Qureshi said.

On the other hand, vendors say that the price of beef has also increased because many people have already started purchasing cattle for Eid-ul-Adha.

Per the report, consumers say that the price of all commodities have gone up, making it difficult for people to afford the basics.



"Beef with bones is now available for Rs700 per kg, while boneless meat is being sold at Rs750 per kg," consumers say.



Rising price of chicken

Earlier this month, Geo News reported that the rising prices of poultry have not only made citizens worried and agitated, but shopkeepers are had also been facing losses in their businesses due to a lack of buyers.



