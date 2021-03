Picture showing a vendor selling chicken. Photo: Geo Urdu.

Rising prices of poultry have not only made citizens worried but vendors are also facing losses due to a lack of buyers.

In Karachi, the price of chicken is Rs214 per kg as per the list of commissioners, whereas it is being sold at Rs360 to Rs380 per kg in shops.

Citizens have demanded the government reduce the prices of chicken.

KARACHI: The rising prices of poultry have not only made citizens worried and agitated, but shopkeepers are also facing losses in their businesses due to a lack of buyers, Geo News reported Tuesday.

In Karachi, the price of chicken is Rs214 per kg as per the list of commissioners, whereas it is being sold at Rs360 to Rs380 per kg in shops. In some areas, chicken is also being sold at Rs500 per kg.



Citizens have demanded a reduction in prices from the government.