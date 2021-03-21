Cabinet approves prices for privately imported coronavirus vaccines at over Rs8,000: sources

Can't connect right now! retry
ISLAMABAD: The Federal Cabinet has approved the prices recommended by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP)  for coronavirus vaccines imported by private companies, sources informed Geo News on Sunday.

According to the sources, the price for Russia's Sputnik V vaccine has been fixed at Rs 8,449 for two doses and for China's CanSino Biologics vaccine at Rs4,225 per jab.

The Cabinet approved the sale prices of both coronavirus vaccines through a summary circulation.

Earlier, DRAP had recommended fixing the prices of coronavirus vaccines ordered by private companies, as opposed to having no cap for prices.

It had recommended setting the price of two doses of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V between Rs8,000 and Rs9,000.

According to sources, DRAP took the decision regarding the price of the vaccine during an emergency meeting convened by the regulatory authority.

