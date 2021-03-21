Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 21 2021
DRAP recommends price of Sputnik V vaccine to govt

  •  DRAP proposes setting the price of two doses of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V between Rs8,000 and Rs9,000.
  • Cabinet to give final approval of the recommendations sent by DRAP.

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) has recommended the price of Russian coronavirus vaccine, Sputnik V, to teh Pakistani government, according to sources.

The vaccine was imported by a private company a few days ago.

DRAP has recommended setting the price of two doses of Russian Vaccine Sputnik V between Rs8,000 and Rs9,000.

According to sources, DRAP took the decision regarding the price of the vaccine during an emergency meeting convened by the regulatory authority.

Read more: Pakistan receives first shipment of Russian Sputnik vaccine for coronavirus

Sources said the federal cabinet will give the final approval of the recommendations sent by DRAP.

Pakistan received the first shipment of privately-imported Russian COVID-19 vaccine, Gam-COVID-Vac or Sputnik V, at the Jinnah International Airport in Karachi earlier this week.

Fifty-thousand doses of the Sputnik coronavirus vaccine had been imported in Karachi. Health department officials said the vaccine will be given to major hospitals and medical institutions.

"From now onwards, shipments of this highly effective COVID-19 vaccine will be delivered to Pakistan at regular intervals and help the country fight the pandemic,” a Russian trade representative in Karachi, Ruslan Aliev, was quoted as saying by The News.

