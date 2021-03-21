Federal govt to turn Charna Island into a 'National Marine Park'

PM Imran Khan has directed authorities to make Charna Island a 'Marine Protected Area', sources say. Photo: File.

Federal govt decides to turn Charna Island into a National Marine Park.

PM Imran Khan has asked relevant authorities to grant the island the status of a "marine protected area," say sources.

SAPM on climate change Malik Aslam has flown to Balochistan to visit the island.

The federal government has decided to grant Charna Island the status of a "National Marine Park," Geo Urdu reported Sunday, citing sources.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has sought a report in this regard from the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, sources said.

The premier has also asked relevant authorities to make arrangements for turning Charna Island into a "marine protected area."

Upon the directives of the prime minister, SAPM Malik Aslam flew to Balochistan to visit the island. During his visit, Aslam will thoroughly review the situation at the island and will also get underwater pictures taken.



Churna Island is a small, uninhabited island located in the Arabian Sea, about 9 km west of the mouth of the Hub River called "Manjhar Beach", at the boundary between the provinces of Balochistan and Sindh.