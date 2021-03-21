Pakistan Indus Water Commission delegation to leave for India tomorrow

Photo: File

Delegation of Pakistan Indus Water Commission to leave for India tomorrow to hold talks regarding water dispute.

Talks between the two countries will be held on March 23 and March 24 in New Delhi.

The last dialogue was held in 2018 in Lahore, but per the Indus Water Treaty, water talks must be held every year.

In a bid to discuss the ongoing water dispute between India and Pakistan, a delegation of the Pakistan Indus Water Commission is set to leave for India tomorrow (Monday, March 22), Geo Urdu reported.

According to the Indus Water Commission, talks regarding the water dispute between the two countries will be held on March 23 and March 24 in New Delhi. The Pakistani delegation is headed by the Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah, while the Indian side will be led by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

Per the Indus Water Commission, the Pakistani delegation will also raise objections regarding the controversial water projects in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Pakistan has reservations over some of India's water projects, including Ratle and Pakal Dul.



The commission said that the two sides last met in 2018 in Lahore, but under the Indus Water Treaty, water talks must be held every year.