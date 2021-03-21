Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Pakistan Indus Water Commission delegation to leave for India tomorrow

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Photo: File
  • Delegation of Pakistan Indus Water Commission to leave for India tomorrow to hold talks regarding water dispute.
  • Talks between the two countries will be held on March 23 and March 24 in New Delhi.
  • The last dialogue was held in 2018 in Lahore, but per the Indus Water Treaty, water talks must be held every year.

In a bid to discuss the ongoing water dispute between India and Pakistan, a delegation of the Pakistan Indus Water Commission is set to leave for India tomorrow (Monday, March 22), Geo Urdu reported.

According to the Indus Water Commission, talks regarding the water dispute between the two countries will be held on March 23 and March 24 in New Delhi. The Pakistani delegation is headed by the Commissioner for Indus Waters Syed Muhammad Mehr Ali Shah, while the Indian side will be led by Indian Commissioner for Indus Waters Pradeep Kumar Saxena.

Per the Indus Water Commission, the Pakistani delegation will also raise objections regarding the controversial water projects in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK).

Related items

Pakistan has reservations over some of India's water projects, including Ratle and Pakal Dul. 

The commission said that the two sides last met in 2018 in Lahore, but under the Indus Water Treaty, water talks must be held every year.

More From Pakistan:

Federal govt to turn Charna Island into a 'National Marine Park'

Federal govt to turn Charna Island into a 'National Marine Park'
Six Punjab cities allowed to keep markets open on Sunday in revised lockdown schedule

Six Punjab cities allowed to keep markets open on Sunday in revised lockdown schedule
Cabinet approves prices for privately imported coronavirus vaccines at over Rs8,000: sources

Cabinet approves prices for privately imported coronavirus vaccines at over Rs8,000: sources
PTI ministers test negative for coronavirus

PTI ministers test negative for coronavirus

Coronavirus: Pakistan Medical Association demands full lockdown across country

Coronavirus: Pakistan Medical Association demands full lockdown across country
Pak Army team wins gold medal at 4th COAS International Tri-Adventure Competition

Pak Army team wins gold medal at 4th COAS International Tri-Adventure Competition
Suspension of MPAs due to dog-bite cases 'clear violation of Constitution': Fawad Chaudhry

Suspension of MPAs due to dog-bite cases 'clear violation of Constitution': Fawad Chaudhry
After chicken, price of beef shoots up by Rs50 per kg

After chicken, price of beef shoots up by Rs50 per kg
'Time to stop giving sacrifices, hold govt accountable,' Maryam says at Lahore convention

'Time to stop giving sacrifices, hold govt accountable,' Maryam says at Lahore convention
Faisalabad men allegedly gang-rape young woman with mental disability

Faisalabad men allegedly gang-rape young woman with mental disability
'PDM already decided PML-N would get Leader of the Opposition in the Senate'

'PDM already decided PML-N would get Leader of the Opposition in the Senate'
Watch: Robbers loot Karachi family, flee with 120 tolas gold, cash, mobile phones

Watch: Robbers loot Karachi family, flee with 120 tolas gold, cash, mobile phones

Latest

view all