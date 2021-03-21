Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo

Bella Thorne on Saturday announced that she is engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 23-year-old actress shared a picture of her engagement ring while Mascolo posted a video to his Insta story.

"She said YES @bellathorne," he said, adding that "Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both."

Mascolo and the American actress were first linked in April 2019, after she announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship, according to People.com