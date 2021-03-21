Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Sunday Mar 21 2021
By
Web Desk

Bella Thorne gets engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 21, 2021

Bella Thorne on Saturday announced that she is engaged to Italian singer Benjamin Mascolo.

Taking to Instagram stories, the 23-year-old actress shared a picture of her engagement ring while Mascolo posted a video to his Insta story.

"She said YES @bellathorne," he said, adding that "Thank you for being amazing baby. I love you so much. Yay we're getting married. Celebration in Italy and America both."

Mascolo and the American actress  were first linked in April 2019, after she announced her split from Mod Sun, with whom she and YouTuber Tana Mongeau had been in an open relationship, according to People.com

More From Entertainment:

Royal expert thinks Prince Harry will face the music over his remarks about Prince Charles

Royal expert thinks Prince Harry will face the music over his remarks about Prince Charles
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's royal Instagram account crosses 10 million followers

Sarah Khan is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look

Sarah Khan is a sight to behold in latest pictures: take a look
Imran Ashraf shares picture with 'handsome' Afridi

Imran Ashraf shares picture with 'handsome' Afridi
Sania Mirza is a 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fan?

Sania Mirza is a 'Dirilis: Ertugrul' fan?
Engin Altan aka Ertugrul delights fans with his brand new look

Engin Altan aka Ertugrul delights fans with his brand new look
Priyanka Chopra did not take hubby Nick Jonas seriously when they dated

Priyanka Chopra did not take hubby Nick Jonas seriously when they dated
Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice King backs Justin Bieber over album criticism

Martin Luther King Jr’s daughter Bernice King backs Justin Bieber over album criticism
Prince George may have resentment for Archie in his heart growing up

Prince George may have resentment for Archie in his heart growing up
Prince William speaks to Syrian aid workers helping refugees amid pandemic

Prince William speaks to Syrian aid workers helping refugees amid pandemic

Prince Charles was the one who hit back at Harry, Meghan with Palace statement

Prince Charles was the one who hit back at Harry, Meghan with Palace statement

You're not the woman I thought you were: Quavo breaks silence on Saweetie split

You're not the woman I thought you were: Quavo breaks silence on Saweetie split

Latest

view all