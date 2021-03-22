Sindh Police struggles to regain 'hacked' Twitter account

Twitter/@DMCSindhPolice/via Geo.tv

Sindh Police claims its Twitter account has been hacked.

In a letter written to the FIA, Sindh Police asks FIA to take legal action against culprits.

Sindh Police cannot change anything in this account and also unable to log in.

KARACHI: Sindh Police has penned a letter to the Federal Investigation Agency's (FIA) Cybercrime Wing to regain its Twitter account, which it claims has been "hacked".



According to the letter, written and sent by the project director of Sindh Police's Information & Technology department, the FIA has been "requested to please take legal action against the hacker".

"Sindh Police DMC [Digital Media Cell] official Twitter account i.e. @sindhpolicedmc has been hacked and edited with a new name i.e. sindhpolicedmc8 and being operated by an unauthorised anonymous person," the letter reads.

"Sindh Police cannot change anything in this account and also unable to log in, the details of Sindh Police DMC email's conversation with Twitter is enclosed," it adds.



As of reporting time, Twitter account @sindhpolicedmc8 has more than 42,400 followers and is following 42 other accounts; however, no unusual activity was seen.

On the other hand, Sindh Police has also created a new Twitter account with the handle @DMCSindhPolice, which has 18 followers and follows 41 accounts.

The Sindh Police's new Twitter account shared the original letter that has been sent to the FIA.