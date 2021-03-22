Can't connect right now! retry
Karachi University shortlists 1,089 students for HEC's Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021

Umaer Basha Institute of Information Technology at the Karachi University. — Facebook/kutimes.
  • The interviews of the awardees have been started from Monday, March 22, a statement by the varsity said.
  • All the interviews are scheduled in the Council Room of the Dean Office of the Faculty of Science and would continue till March 26, 2021.
  • Selected students would also get a stipend of Rs6,000 per month for 10 months.

The University of Karachi has shortlisted as many as 1,089 students for the Higher Education Commission's "Need-based Scholarship Programme 2021" and has started interviews of the students from Monday, March 22, 2021.

All the interviews are scheduled in the Council Room of the Dean Office of the Faculty of Science and would continue till March 26, 2021. These interviews are being arranged by the KU’s Students Financial Aid Office.

According to the in-charge of SFAO Dr Sadaf Mustafa, in the first phase of the HEC Need-Based Scholarship Programme 2021, as many as 1,089 students have been shortlisted for interviews. She mentioned that the payment would be made from the grant received by the HEC in this regard. She said that selected students would also get a stipend of Rs6,000 per month for 10 months.

Dr Sadaf shared that this scholarship programme is subject to satisfactory academic performance. 

"All students are advised to be punctual and bring a computerised national identity card (CNIC) or a photocopy of B-form, Student’s Card issued by the University, a receipt of the fee paid at a time of admission process and its copy during their interviews, otherwise, students would not be allowed to participate in the interviews," she said.

She added that the shortlisted students for the interviews have been informed through SMS and e-mail during the last week. Besides, the list of shortlisted students has also been uploaded on the official website of the University of Karachi.

Dr Sadaf mentioned that students are advised to ensure strict implementation for the prevention of COVID-19 issued by the government, otherwise they would not be allowed to participate in the interviews.

