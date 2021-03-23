Kylie Jenner responds to criticism over $5k donation to her make-up pal

Makeup mogul Kylie Jenner broke silence on GoFundMe backlash, saying she was just trying to help an old friend pay medical bills.

The 23-year-old star defended herself via Instagram on Monday after catching tons of heat over the weekend for promoting a GoFundMe for a celebrity make up artist's medical expenses.

Fans trolled her for only donating $5,000, while pushing others to make their own contributions even she enjoys a billionaire status.

Kylie said she has been the victim of a "false narrative" and that her social media share has been misrepresented. Responding to her critics,

The reality star wrote a lengthy statement on her Instagram Stories, explaining what had happened and how she was disappointed about the misinformation.

She penned: "I feel it’s important for me to clear up this false narrative that I’ve asked fans for money and am not paying for my makeup artist’s medical bills

"Sam isn’t my makeup artist and unfortunately we don’t have a personal relationship anymore but I have worked with him a few years ago and think he’s the sweetest."

She continued: "I saw my current makeup artist and friend Ariel post about Sam’s accident and his family’s gofundme and I called Ariel immediately to see what happened to Sam."

The celebrity said she posted the link to the GFM on her IG stories to make more people aware of it. It was all a good thing, and she doesn't know why people took it the wrong way.

Kylie Jenner revealed that Sam's family reached out to her through Ariel and they're "very appreciative of all the donations, prayers and love towards Sam."