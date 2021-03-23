FIA suspends immigration officer for allegedly harassing woman at Karachi airport

Can't connect right now! retry
KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has suspended one of its immigration officers for allegedly harassing a young woman at the Jinnah International Airport.

FIA Sindh Director Amir Farooqi on Tuesday took notice of the security agency's officer allegedly harassing the young woman arriving from Bahrain to Karachi.

Officials said the incident of alleged harassment took place Monday evening when, according to the women, the FIA officer reportedly asked her for her number and mithai, or sweetmeat. Onlookers filmed the suspect who was unable to respond to any of the questions.

On the other hand, the FIA officer suspected of harassment said he had asked the woman for her number to write in the list and asked for mithai as a joke.

Farooqi, the FIA's director for Sindh, suspended the immigration officer, reported him to the zonal office, and initiated departmental action against him.

