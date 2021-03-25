Karachi to experience hot, dry weather tomorrow: Met

Thursday Mar 25, 2021
The Metrological Department has said Karachi would experience hot and dry weather on Friday, as the city is predicted to be hit by a heatwave in the coming days.
The Met, in a statement, said today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius, while tomorrow, it is expected to stay between 35-37 degrees Celsius.
Western, north-westerly, and south-westerly winds are likely to blow tomorrow, the Met said in the statement.
Humidity is likely to remain between 50-60% in the morning and 24-35% in the evening, it added.
Earlier, the Met had said the intensity of heat may increase in Karachi starting Thursday and temperature likely to be 4°C to 6°C higher than usual.
In March, the normal average temperature has been 32.4°C so far, the Met said, adding that temperatures are likely to rise to 36°C to 38°C.