Karachi to experience hot, dry weather tomorrow: Met

Man showering water on people as the temperature rises in Karachi. — File photo

Karachi recorded 38.1 degree Celsius as highest temperature today.

Tomorrow, temperature will likely stay between 35-37 degrees Celsius.

Humidity is expected to remain between 50-60% in the morning.

The Metrological Department has said Karachi would experience hot and dry weather on Friday, as the city is predicted to be hit by a heatwave in the coming days.



The Met, in a statement, said today, the maximum temperature was recorded at 38.1 degrees Celsius, while tomorrow, it is expected to stay between 35-37 degrees Celsius.

Western, north-westerly, and south-westerly winds are likely to blow tomorrow, the Met said in the statement.

Humidity is likely to remain between 50-60% in the morning and 24-35% in the evening, it added.



Earlier, the Met had said the intensity of heat may increase in Karachi starting Thursday and temperature likely to be 4°C to 6°C higher than usual.



In March, the normal average temperature has been 32.4°C so far, the Met said, adding that temperatures are likely to rise to 36°C to 38°C.