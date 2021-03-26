Exam dates: Murad Raas asks Punjab students to avoid rumours

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas addressing a press conference in Lahore, on November 23, 2020. — YouTube screengrab/File

Ignore all tweets wherever they are coming from, says Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas.



Says "anything to do with Punjab" would come from him; asks students to "please be patient".



Cambridge has rescheduled O level exams in light of COVID-19.

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas on Friday said any update on the province's examinations would be conveyed through him — any other source for information must be avoided.



Taking to Twitter, the education minister said: "Ignore all tweets wherever they are coming from. Anything to do with Punjab will be tweeted by me."

"Please be patient, dates will be announced in a day or two. Relax. [This] amount of calls and messages is insanity," the minister added.

The minister's comments came after the federal government had announced the closure of educational institutions in the country's coronavirus hotspots, avoiding complete closure.

A day earlier, after pressing demand from students in the wake of COVID-19 related closure and restrictions, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Pakistan had it is rescheduling its O level and IGCSEs exams to May 15, 2021.

These exams were previously scheduled to commence on April 26, 2020. However, AS and A-Levels exams would go ahead as per the already announced timetable, commencing in late April.



An estimated number of 50,000 candidates would appear in O-Level/IGCSE and about 40,000 in AS/A-Level exams from across Pakistan.