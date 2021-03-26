Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Friday Mar 26 2021
By
Web Desk

Exam dates: Murad Raas asks Punjab students to avoid rumours

By
Web Desk

Friday Mar 26, 2021

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas addressing a press conference in Lahore, on November 23, 2020. — YouTube screengrab/File

  • Ignore all tweets wherever they are coming from, says Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas.
  • Says "anything to do with Punjab" would come from him; asks students to "please be patient".
  • Cambridge has rescheduled O level exams in light of COVID-19.

Punjab Minister for Education Murad Raas on Friday said any update on the province's examinations would be conveyed through him — any other source for information must be avoided.

Taking to Twitter, the education minister said: "Ignore all tweets wherever they are coming from. Anything to do with Punjab will be tweeted by me."

"Please be patient, dates will be announced in a day or two. Relax. [This] amount of calls and messages is insanity," the minister added.

The minister's comments came after the federal government had announced the closure of educational institutions in the country's coronavirus hotspots, avoiding complete closure.

A day earlier, after pressing demand from students in the wake of COVID-19 related closure and restrictions, Cambridge Assessment International Education (CAIE) Pakistan had it is rescheduling its O level and IGCSEs exams to May 15, 2021.

Related items

These exams were previously scheduled to commence on April 26, 2020. However, AS and A-Levels exams would go ahead as per the already announced timetable, commencing in late April.

An estimated number of 50,000 candidates would appear in O-Level/IGCSE and about 40,000 in AS/A-Level exams from across Pakistan.

More From Pakistan:

Shab e Barat: Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 29

Shab e Barat: Sindh govt announces public holiday on March 29
Kohat 4-year-old was 'killed', she did not 'drown': autopsy

Kohat 4-year-old was 'killed', she did not 'drown': autopsy
Those who had meeting with PM Imran Khan should have been careful: Dr Firdous Awan

Those who had meeting with PM Imran Khan should have been careful: Dr Firdous Awan
Murder, kidnapping charges against Omar Sheikh could not be proven, says SC

Murder, kidnapping charges against Omar Sheikh could not be proven, says SC

'Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit signed $1.5 mn deal with fake Broadsheet LLC'

'Former Pakistani diplomat Abdul Basit signed $1.5 mn deal with fake Broadsheet LLC'
Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and wife brought their baby to their valima

Hafizabad's Rayan Sheikh and wife brought their baby to their valima
Nadeem Babar has been asked by PM Imran Khan to step down amid probe into petrol crisis: Asad Umar

Nadeem Babar has been asked by PM Imran Khan to step down amid probe into petrol crisis: Asad Umar
Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Govt to increase loan limit by 100%

Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme: Govt to increase loan limit by 100%
We want PDM to remain intact, says Yousaf Raza Gillani after PML-N's criticism

We want PDM to remain intact, says Yousaf Raza Gillani after PML-N's criticism
Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile

Pakistan successfully test fires Shaheen-1A ballistic missile
PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day

PM Imran Khan congratulates Sheikh Hasina on Bangladesh's 50th Independence Day
Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

Shahbaz Sharif administered coronavirus vaccine in Lahore's Kot Lakhpat Jail

Latest

view all