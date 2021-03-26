WhatsApp rolls out sticker search feature

A still taken from a video shared by WhatsApp on Twitter.

The Facebook-owned messaging platform, WhatsApp, on Friday rolled out a new feature for users, enabling them to search for stickers they want to send.

"Need to say I love you? There's a sticker for that. Need to say I know? There's a sticker for that too," WhatsApp said in a tweet.

Earlier, WhatsApp had reportedly released a feature allowing users to import animated sticker packs worldwide, according to WABetaInfo.

"I'm happy to announce that WhatsApp is releasing TODAY the possibility to import animated sticker packs WORLDWIDE, for ALL iOS and Android users!" WABetaInfo had said at the time.

