Saturday Mar 27 2021
Kendall Jenner hilariously responds to mom Kris Jenner's tweet

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Kendall Jenner made fun of her mother Kris Jenner's message about her as she tweeted her during Thursday's episode of 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians'.

Kendall, on Thursday's episode of the reality series, revealed that she had baby fever after seeing her siblings and friends becoming parents, prompting sister Khloé Kardashian and pal Malika Haqq to give the supermodel a taste of motherhood by leaving her to babysit.

Kris, showed her her support for the 25-year-old supermodel and tweeted during the show, "You got this!!! @KendallJenner."

Kendall hilariously responded to her comments and wrote: "mom, this looks like a pregnancy announcement!"

Kris Jenner's message left some fans speculating about Kendall's pregnancy as they weren't watching along and became confused by the tweet.

