Saturday Mar 27 2021
Iran, China to ink 25-year cooperation pact: state media

Saturday Mar 27, 2021

Chinese Prime Minister Xi Jinping shaking hands with Iran's President Hassan Rouhani. Source: Huffing Post/File
  • Iran and China are to sign a 25-year cooperation agreement later Saturday.
  • The pact will be signed by visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tehran late Friday.
  • Xi and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed to establish a road map for "reciprocal investments.

Iran and China are to sign a 25-year cooperation agreement later Saturday, Tehran´s foreign ministry spokesperson Said Khatibzadeh said, as the US foes move closer together.

The pact, which will include "political, strategic and economic" components, will be signed by visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who arrived in Tehran late Friday, Khatibzadeh told state television.

Read more: US blacklists Chinese, UAE-based companies over sale of Iranian petrochemicals

"We believe this document can be very effective in deepening" Iran-China relations, the spokesman said, recalling that the pact had first been proposed during a visit to Tehran by Chinese President Xi Jinping in January 2016.

Xi and his Iranian counterpart Hassan Rouhani agreed then to establish a road map for "reciprocal investments in the fields of transport, ports, energy, industry, and services."

A signing ceremony hosted by Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is set for midday.

