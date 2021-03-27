Dirilis:Ertugrul: The actor who played Abul Rehman to visit Karachi

Turkish actor Celal Al is scheduled to visit Karachi on Sunday where he would take part at an event being held for the children suffering from thalassemia.

The actor who reprised his role in "Kurulus:Osman" would stay at the Omair Sana Foundations' blood donation camp at Karachi's Exo Centre from 12:00 pm to7:00 pm.

Celal is immensely popular in Pakistan for his stellar performance in "Dirilis:Ertugrul".

His character died in the latest episode of "Kurulus:Osman" which is a sequel to "Dirilis:Ertugrul".