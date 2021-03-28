Coronavirus: Private schools threaten long march on March 31 over closure

Students wearing facemasks attend a class at a government school in Lahore on September 15, 2020. (AFP)

ISLAMABAD: A private schools and colleges association in the city has warned the government that if it does not allow resumption of in-person classes, it will hold a long march and hold classes in the education ministry's offices on March 31.

The announcement comes after Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood, a few days ago, announced that schools and other educational institutions will remain closed in Punjab, KP, Islamabad and Peshawar till April 11.



Pakistan is in the grip of the third wave of the coronavirus, with more than 4,000 cases being reported across the country for the third day in a row.



The All Pakistan Private Schools and Colleges Association central president Malik Abrar Hussain told The News that the government was managing the important education sector through ‘trial and error' and thus, denying children and youth an easy access to education.

He claimed that by and large, educational institutions observed coronavirus-related SOPs and recorded far fewer cases compared with other sectors.

Terming the closure of schools and educational institutions an act of conspiracy against the education sector, Abrar wondered why markers — which he said contributed to the spread of the virus — were still open.



He said matric and inter examinations were just around the corner, adding that campuses being closed for in-person classes will impact the students in a huge way.



Warning the government, Abrar said their long march will have the participation of students' parents and teachers as well.



“Students and their parents will join our [schools] long march if the government does not reverse decision on school closures,” he said.

Malik Abrar flayed the government for allegedly breaking its promise of providing interest-free loans to the teachers and small school owners and relief to the private educational institution during the last lockdown.

He demanded financial assistance for educational institutions, which had remained closed during the pandemic, and relief for teachers rendered jobless.