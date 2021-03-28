Ertugrul's Aslihan Hatun looks gorgeous in mirror selfie

Turkish actress Gulsim Alis is best known for her role in historical TV series "Dirilis: Ertugrul".

The actress plays Aslihan Hatun whose character is introduced in the third season of the popular series.

She often shares her pictures and videos on Instagram where she is followed by more than 1 million people.

The actress on Sunday treated her fans with a couple of new pictures.

Gulsim looked gorgeous in the mirror selfies that she posted with a caption that read "Karavan günlüğü (caravan diaries)."







