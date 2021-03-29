Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Mar 29 2021
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson dishes over internal bleeding incident

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson recently took to social media and reminisced over one of his most dangerous wrestling incidents where the blood vessels in his lungs burst.

The action hero got candid in an Instagram upload, right alongside a picture of that moment.

The caption alongside the post detailed the entire incident at length and read, “Not the most elegant or sexy #throwbackthursday back when I had a lil’ internal bleeding (not planned) while wrestling @UFC Hall Of Famer, @kenshamrockofficial aka ‘The World’s Most Dangerous Man’. I loved wrestling Kenny around the world and we had some classic matches.”

"On this night I took a hard suplex and the impact damaged blood vessels in my lungs causing the blood to come up. Kept composed, made sure I could breathe and continued with the match.

“I’d like to think Ken would’ve shown me some compassion, but his facial expression says ‘[expletive] your bleeding lungs’ as he tries to rip my ankle from my tibia. These were good days and this was how I proudly made my bones. As always, “thank you for house”, brother.” (sic)

