Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday took a trip down memory lane as she treated her fans with the best Holi memories with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

The Khaali Peeli actress turned to Instagram and shared childhood photos with her best friends ---Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor—to wish her followers on the occasion of Holi.

Sharing the sweet photo, Ananya wrote, “happy holi!!!!!” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

She further said, “my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! [sic]”



“Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always,” she further said.