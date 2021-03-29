Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Monday Mar 29 2021
By
Web Desk

Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

By
Web Desk

Monday Mar 29, 2021

Ananya Panday shares her best Holi memories with Suhana Khan, Shanaya Kapoor

Bollywood starlet Ananya Panday took a trip down memory lane as she treated her fans with the best Holi memories with Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor.

The Khaali Peeli actress turned to Instagram and shared childhood photos with her best friends ---Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor—to wish her followers on the occasion of Holi.

Sharing the sweet photo, Ananya wrote, “happy holi!!!!!” followed by numerous heart emoticons.

She further said, “my best Holi memories are with these two! Major missing stay safe everyone!!!!! [sic]”

“Love and light and colour and joy and positivity always,” she further said.

More From Showbiz:

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic

Akshay Kumar urges fans to celebrate Holi at home amid coronavirus pandemic
Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch

Mahira Khan’s biggest desire in life is sure to melt your heart: Watch
‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

‘White in the Flag’: Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy launches website for Pakistani minorities

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan

Saba Qamar breaks silence on controversy surrounding fiancé Azeem Khan
‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey

‘Kurulus Osman’: Asad Qaiser meets Burak Ozcivit, Nurettin Sonmez in Turkey
Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi

Kareena Kapoor surprises millions of fans on Holi
'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19

'Gully Boy' actor Siddhant Chaturvedi tests negative for COVID-19
Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19

Vikrant Massey under quarantine after contracting COVID-19
Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Presence of Ertugrul star attracts hundreds at Expo Center Karachi for blood donations

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm

Yasir Hussain, Saboor Aly’s dance video takes the internet by storm
Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music

Nawazuddin Siddiqui touches on his love for Punjabi films, music
Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Kareena Kapoor says she ‘can’t wait’ to return to London, shares a lovely throwback family photo

Latest

view all