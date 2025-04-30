 
Geo's blockbuster serial ‘Tere Bin' wins four Style Awards

Serial secured home awards for Best TV Serial, Best TV Actor, Best TV Actress and Best OST

April 30, 2025

Shows hauntingly beautiful OST “Kya Hoti Hai Bewafai”captured the hearts of millions. — Har Pal Geo
Geo Entertainment’s record-breaking drama serial Tere Bin dominated the Style Awards, winning a total of four prestigious accolades.

The serial secured home awards for Best TV Serial, Best TV Actor (Wahaj Ali), Best TV Actress (Yumna Zaidi), and Best Original Soundtrack (OST).

The show's hauntingly beautiful OST “Kya Hoti Hai Bewafai”, penned by Sabir Zafar and sung and composed by Shani Arshad, captured the hearts of millions and earned its place among the year’s top musical hits.

Written by Nooran Makhdoom and directed by Siraj-ul-Haque, Tere Bin was produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment by producers Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi.

Its sweeping success is a testament not only to its unmatched TRPs but also to its emotional connection with audiences across the globe. A perfect blend of powerful storytelling, emotional performances, and soulful music made Tere Bin one of the most unforgettable television experiences of the year. The stellar cast, including Bushra Ansari, Fazeela Qazi, Farhan Agha, Seemi Pasha, Mehmood Aslam, and Agha Mustafa, delivered memorable performances that continue to resonate with viewers. Tere Bin didn’t just win awards —it won hearts, setting a benchmark in modern Pakistani television.

