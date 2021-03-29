Jani Khel killings: Protesters call off sit-in after agreement with KP government

People chant slogans demanding an investigation following the deaths of four teenagers in the Jani Khel area in Bannu District of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, during a protest in Karachi. Photo: Reuters

Jani Khel tribe concludes agreement with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to end sit-in.

Killing of four young men in Bannu had sparked protests in northwest Pakistan.

Government and Jani Khel tribe sign agreement at the Commissioner Office in Bannu. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presides over proceedings.

ISLAMABAD: The Jani Khel tribe agreed to call off their protest against the killing of four young men, who they allege were tortured and killed by security forces, after successful talks with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.



The agreement between the two groups was signed at the Commissioner Office in Bannu. KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan presided over the proceedings and counter-signed the agreement inked by Joint Qaumi (Afridi, Orakzai and Marwat) jirga and elders of the Jani Khel tribe.

Compensation cheques worth Rs2.5 million were distributed among the four bereaved families.

Thousands of protesters broke through a police blockade Sunday as they tried to march on the city of Bannu and then on to Islamabad to demand a government probe into the deaths of the four men.

Police fired tear gas in an attempt to keep them from entering the city of Bannu.

The protesters were carrying the bodies of the four young men, aged between 15 and 20, found in a shallow grave on March 21 in the town of Jani Khel, outside Bannu.

“The government didn’t pay any attention to us and left us alone to mourn the slain boys,” Haji Mohammad Wali, one of the protesters, told Reuters by phone.

Relatives of the dead, alleging they died during interrogation by security forces, held a sit-in in Jani Khel for nearly a week, refusing to bury the bodies until an investigation was opened against an army officer they said was responsible.

The central government has not commented on the case.

The four dead boys had been missing for several weeks, according to their relatives. Relatives said their bodies bore signs of torture when they were found.

Protests were also held in the port city of Karachi on Sunday

What is the agreement between the Jani Khel tribe and KP govt?

The government will hold a transparent inquiry into the incident and punish the culprits, according to the agreement.

A Shuhada (martyrs) compensation package will be given to the families of the four deceased. The government will introduce a special development package for Jani Khel.

A copy of the agreement between the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government and Jani Khel tribe. Photo: APP

The government has also said it will ensure peace in Jani Khel by clearing all armed groups in the area, while the locals will be allowed possession of weapons with a licence and their houses will not be demolished.

Within three months, the government will carry out a review of the already apprehended individuals of Jani Khel tribe and the innocent will be released immediately.

The cases of those found guilty, however, will be dealt with as per the State law.

The locals of Jani Khel will be given access to government officials to address their other problems.

With additional input from Reuters

