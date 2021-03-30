Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
Lahore police register over 400 FIRs over virus SOPs violations

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

File photo of police officials while performing their duty amid coronavirus restrictions.
  • Police have registered over 400 FIRs over violations related to coronavirus Standard Operation Procedure (SOP)s.
  • Police lodged 124 cases on violation of SOPs, including social distancing.
  • Most of the violations had been reported in the city division areas over the last two days.

LAHORE: Police have registered over 200 FIRs over coronavirus Standard Operation Procedure (SOP)s violations, The News reported on Tuesday.

Police lodged 216 cases on violation of SOPs, including violation of social distancing and not following timings for commercial activities as directed by the authorities.

Previously, 105 FIRs were registered against those who were not following the government directives to wear safety masks in wake of the third wave of the pandemic.

In this regard, the Lahore Police spokesperson maintained that most of the violations had been reported in the city division areas over the last two days.

He added that among those reported cases, 33 FIRs were registered against mask violations and 68 FIRs were lodged against other SOPs breach. 

Moreover, 52 FIRs were registered in the Civil Lines division and 34 FIRs at the Iqbal Town division.

Similarly, 21 FIRs were lodged in different police stations of the Model Town division for not wearing masks and 28 FIRs were registered at the Cantt division. Meanwhile, four cases were lodged in the Sadar division in this regard. 

Accordingly, 229 FIRs were registered against different violations, including not following the social distance and timings schedule of commercial activities in the last two days.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that joint teams of police, district administration, and health personnel had been monitoring the implementation status on the directions of the government regarding the coronavirus SOPs.

