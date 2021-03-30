Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus

Former finance minister Hafeez Shaikh. Photo: File

Former finance minister Dr Hafeez Shaikh has tested positive for coronavirus.



The news was confirmed by newly appointed Finance Minister Hammad Azhar on Twitter Tuesday afternoon.

Azhar said he prays for the swift recovery and good health of Sheikh.

Govt removes Hafeez Shaikh, appoints Hammad Azhar as new finance minister

A day earlier, the federal government decided to replace Shaikh as the finance minister with Azhar.

Read more: Hammad Azhar replaces Hafeez Sheikh as new finance minister

There was reportedly some resentment among government ministers on matters of taxation and bill-granting autonomy to the State Bank of Pakistan.

The prime minister had reportedly conveyed to Shaikh to step down from his role.

Azhar, reacting to his appointment, had said: "I am honoured to be entrusted with the additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister."