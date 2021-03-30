Can't connect right now! retry
'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Federal minister Ali Amin Gandapur's son drives a car. Photo: Twitter
  • A couple of days ago, the minister's video had gone viral on social media.
  • Gandapur can be seen in the video sitting beside son as he drives a car.
  • No law was violated, traffic law applies on roads, highways or motorways: Gandapur.

Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Ali Amin Gandapur responded to critics on Tuesday over a recent video in which his minor son can be seen driving a car.

The minister took to Twitter to answer journalist Mansoor Khan, saying traffic laws apply on roads, motorways and highways. Gandapur said his son was driving the car on fields owned by him.

"Firstly traffic law applies on roads, highways or motorways so no law is violated, upgrade your knowledge. Secondly, it’s my own land, my own vehicle, and my own son. Thirdly, grow up Mr Mansoor Ali Khan and others who negatively commented and mind your own business," said the minister.

Gandapur sits beside underage son who drives a car

In the video, Gandapur can be seen sitting on the passenger seat and recording a video of the boy, who is driving the car.

Under-age driving is illegal as per Pakistani law and only those who are aged 18 years and above can apply for a driving licence.

