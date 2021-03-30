Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge

Tableeghi Jamaat members hold bags as they walk. Photo: AFP

Ijtema was supposed to be held from April 1-4 in Islamabad

Event suspended due to rising cases of coronavirus

Tableeghi Jamaat's management accepted Sheikh Rasheed's request to postpone the Ijtema

ISLAMABAD: The Tableeghi Jamaat has agreed to postpone their upcoming annual ijtema (congregation) in Rawalpindi, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge across the country.

The Jamaat's decision to suspend their gathering — which was originally scheduled to begin from April 1 and conclude on April 4 — was announced by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a tweet.



"I am very grateful to the Management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19," he tweeted.



Islamabad has seen a rise in coronavirus cases as the third wave of the virus intensifies across the country.

As per latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre, Islamabad has 6,126 active coronavirus cases while the number of dead from the infection has risen to 563.

