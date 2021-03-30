Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Tableeghi Jamaat postpones Islamabad ijtema as coronavirus cases surge

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

Tableeghi Jamaat members hold bags as they walk. Photo: AFP
  • Ijtema was supposed to be held from April 1-4 in Islamabad
  • Event suspended due to rising cases of coronavirus
  • Tableeghi Jamaat's management accepted Sheikh Rasheed's request to postpone the Ijtema

ISLAMABAD: The Tableeghi Jamaat has agreed to postpone their upcoming annual ijtema (congregation) in Rawalpindi, as cases of the novel coronavirus continue to surge across the country.

Related items

The Jamaat's decision to suspend their gathering — which was originally scheduled to begin from April 1 and conclude on April 4 — was announced by Minister for Interior Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed in a tweet.

"I am very grateful to the Management of "Tableeghi Jamaat" that ON MY REQUEST, they have postponed their annual 'IJTEMA' in Islamabad, scheduled from 1st to 4th April. The request was made in view of the increasing cases of COVID-19 in the City. #NCOC #COVID19," he tweeted.

Islamabad has seen a rise in coronavirus cases as the third wave of the virus intensifies across the country. 

As per latest data from the National Command and Operation Centre, Islamabad has 6,126 active coronavirus cases while the number of dead from the infection has risen to 563.

More From Pakistan:

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations

Govt forms committee to review social media regulations
Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus

Sindh govt inaugurates province's first-ever electric bus
Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar

Pakistan to import Chinese CanSino COVID-19 vaccine to package locally: Asad Umar
PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan

PM Imran Khan has 'completely recovered' from coronavirus: Faisal Javed Khan
Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated

Iffat Omar faces storm of criticism on social media after allegedly jumping que to get vaccinated
PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan

PTI minister says liquor companies shouldn’t be given manufacturing licences in Pakistan
A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine

A doctor’s guide for the elderly before getting a COVID-19 vaccine
What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh

What led to the removal of Hafeez Shaikh
'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video

'It is my land, my vehicle and my son': PTI's Gandapur responds to criticism over viral video
Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus

Hafeez Sheikh tests positive for coronavirus
Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine

Former president Asif Ali Zardari gets first dose of coronavirus vaccine
Hammad Azhar replaces Hafeez Sheikh as new finance minister

Hammad Azhar replaces Hafeez Sheikh as new finance minister

Latest

view all