Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources

British journalist David Rose (L), PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (C), and a screenshot of Rose's article on the Sharifs. Geo.tv/Files

LONDON/KARACHI: A bid by the UK tabloid Daily Mail to mutually resolve a clash between PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and British journalist David Rose has failed at the last minute, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

Geo News also obtained several other details of a secret meeting between Shahbaz's lawyers and the British tabloid.

According to sources, an attempt by the Daily Mail lawyers to block the preliminary hearing of the case was rejected.

Sources said that the lawyers were worried that with Shahbaz in jail, who would pay for the legal expenses if he loses the case. In UK law, litigation fees for lawyers is paid for by the losing party.



Prior to the initial hearing of the case, the Daily Mail lawyers had written a letter to Shahbaz's legal counsel in this regard. Shahbaz promised to bear the costs but refused to agree to the adjournment of the hearing.

The UK daily's lawyers made an offer to publish an explanation of Rose's article online and in the paper, whereas Shahbaz's legal counsel had demanded an apology, payment of damages, and removal of the article from the newspaper.

Sources said the PML-N president's lawyers had also demanded an explanation be published on his terms.

The Daily Mail lawyers had expressed a wish to stop the proceedings in the United Kingdom until the case against former Punjab chief minister was taken up by a high court in Pakistan, saying if the accountability court acquitted him, the newspaper would pay him the damages sought.

Prior to the preliminary hearing, however, Justice Sir Matthew Nicklin had refused to accept the newspaper's recommendations and Shahbaz's consent to pay for litigation fees and asked both parties to include Ali Imran Yousuf, the PML-N president's son-in-law, as a party to the case.

Yousuf, however, had rejected the paper's suggestion to publish an explanation for the article, as well as the recommendation to keep the case ongoing.

In the preliminary hearing, Justice Nicklin had declared Shehbaz's claim as 'Chase Level 1 defamation,' while Yousuf's as 'Chase Level 1 and Level 2 defamation.'

The Daily Mail now has two weeks to submit its evidence in the court.



Separately, Rose, the journalist who wrote the article about the Sharifs, has dismissed reports of a settlement.

In this regard, London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam has said that a defendant would make such a suggestion when their case is not strong.



