Can't connect right now! retry
world
Tuesday Mar 30 2021
By
Web Desk

Daily Mail's bid to resolve Shahbaz Sharif-David Rose clash fails at last minute: sources

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Mar 30, 2021

British journalist David Rose (L), PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif (C), and a screenshot of Rose's article on the Sharifs. Geo.tv/Files

LONDON/KARACHI: A bid by the UK tabloid Daily Mail to mutually resolve a clash between PML-N President Shahbaz Sharif and British journalist David Rose has failed at the last minute, sources informed Geo News on Tuesday.

Geo News also obtained several other details of a secret meeting between Shahbaz's lawyers and the British tabloid.

According to sources, an attempt by the Daily Mail lawyers to block the preliminary hearing of the case was rejected.

Sources said that the lawyers were worried that with Shahbaz in jail, who would pay for the legal expenses if he loses the case. In UK law, litigation fees for lawyers is paid for by the losing party.

Prior to the initial hearing of the case, the Daily Mail lawyers had written a letter to Shahbaz's legal counsel in this regard. Shahbaz promised to bear the costs but refused to agree to the adjournment of the hearing.

The UK daily's lawyers made an offer to publish an explanation of Rose's article online and in the paper, whereas Shahbaz's legal counsel had demanded an apology, payment of damages, and removal of the article from the newspaper.

Sources said the PML-N president's lawyers had also demanded an explanation be published on his terms.

The Daily Mail lawyers had expressed a wish to stop the proceedings in the United Kingdom until the case against former Punjab chief minister was taken up by a high court in Pakistan, saying if the accountability court acquitted him, the newspaper would pay him the damages sought.

Prior to the preliminary hearing, however, Justice Sir Matthew Nicklin had refused to accept the newspaper's recommendations and Shahbaz's consent to pay for litigation fees and asked both parties to include Ali Imran Yousuf, the PML-N president's son-in-law, as a party to the case.

Yousuf, however, had rejected the paper's suggestion to publish an explanation for the article, as well as the recommendation to keep the case ongoing.

In the preliminary hearing, Justice Nicklin had declared Shehbaz's claim as 'Chase Level 1 defamation,' while Yousuf's as 'Chase Level 1 and Level 2 defamation.'

The Daily Mail now has two weeks to submit its evidence in the court.

Separately, Rose, the journalist who wrote the article about the Sharifs, has dismissed reports of a settlement.

In this regard, London-based Barrister Rashid Aslam has said that a defendant would make such a suggestion when their case is not strong.


More From World:

Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources

Pakistan-India trade relations may resume soon, say sources
On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys

On busy day, Army chief meets several foreign envoys
Teens charged in US carjacking that killed Pakistani-born food deliverer Mohammad Anwar

Teens charged in US carjacking that killed Pakistani-born food deliverer Mohammad Anwar
Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career

Hammad Azhar was just a kid when PM Imran Khan started political career
Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter

Durable peace contingent upon resolving Kashmir dispute: PM Imran Khan responds to Modi's letter
Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'

Gill under fire for saying 'no need to get tested for coronavirus 3 days after symptoms subside'
Karachi University announces MBBS results

Karachi University announces MBBS results
Asian countries on look out for alternate coronavirus vaccines after India causes COVAX setback

Asian countries on look out for alternate coronavirus vaccines after India causes COVAX setback
Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave

Karachi's temperature crosses 40°C as Met predicts heatwave
Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China

Sindh earmarks Rs500 million to directly buy CanSino coronavirus vaccine from China
Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13

Ruet-e-Hilal Committee to convene for Ramadan moon sighting on April 13
Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad

Availability of beds for coronavirus patients at PIMS on the decline as cases surge in Islamabad

Latest

view all