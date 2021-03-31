Can't connect right now! retry
WhatsApp users warned to stay alert from 'attempts to steal account'

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

  • WhatsApp users have been warned to stay alert from spam messages that are actually an attempt to steal accounts.
  • The users have reported receiving messages from WhatsApp where they are required to send a certain code for verification. 
  • The widely used messaging app has denied any such development from the company, according to WABetaInfo.

WhatsApp users have been warned to stay alert from spam messages that are actually an attempt to steal their accounts.

According to WABetaInfo, the users have reported receiving messages from WhatsApp where they are required to send a certain code for verification. 

The message reads: "Prove that you're a human sending the code you've just received from WhatsApp, or your account will be disabled tomorrow".

However, the WhatsApp watcher has denied any such development from the messaging app and has urged users to enable two-step verification to remain safe from such frauds.

"Whatsapp is not sending any message about the renewal of your account. Block and report unofficial accounts on WhatsApp that ask for your 6-digit code. Note: WhatsApp and WhatsApp Support will NEVER ask for your 6-digit code!," read the tweet shared by WABetaInfo.

"Please. Please. Please. Be careful and enable the Two-Step Verification in WhatsApp Settings > Account!" read another tweet.


