WhatsApp working on feature allowing change of 'some colours' of app

Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp is reportedly working on a feature that will allow users to change "some colours" of the app.

"WhatsApp is developing a feature that allows to change some colours in their app," tweeted WABetaInfo that keeps a close eye on the developments related to the Facebook-owned app.

The platform stated that the "feature is under development" and any details related to it are yet to come forward.

The news comes days after WhatsApp submitted an update for Android users through the Google Play Beta Program.

WhatsApp has also rolled out an in-app support feature for "specific beta testers" — only a few people have the feature enabled.

"If you want to verify if the feature is enabled for you, just check WhatsApp Settings > Help > Contact Us. If you see something similar, it means you can start to use the new feature," said WABetainfo.