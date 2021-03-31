Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021
LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Wednesday announced that the provincial government has introduced a "brand new intervention" which could help keep students in schools.
This was tweeted by the minister as he chaired a performance review meeting. Raas said he would announce the new measures as soon as they were made public.
"Meeting on School Education Department Performance Review. Introduced a brand new intervention that could really help in keeping our children in school. Will announce once all the aspects get approved," he tweeted.
Last week, the provincial government announced the names of cities in Punjab where schools will remain closed till April 11 owing to the third wave of the novel coronavirus.
"All public & private schools of Lahore, Rawalpindi, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Multan, Faisalabad, Sialkot, Sargodha, Sheikhupura will remain closed till April 11th, 2021. The remaining districts will be open on the previous schedule," he had tweeted.
An NCOC meeting chaired by federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood last week had decided that those schools across the country that are located in coronavirus hotspot areas, will remain closed till April 11.
He was speaking to the media after an important meeting of education and health ministers at the NCOC to decide on the closure of schools amid an alarming rise of coronavirus cases in the country.