Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown

Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas chairs a performance review meeting. Photo: Murad Raas Twitter account

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Raas on Wednesday announced that the provincial government has introduced a "brand new intervention" which could help keep students in schools.



This was tweeted by the minister as he chaired a performance review meeting. Raas said he would announce the new measures as soon as they were made public.



"Meeting on School Education Department Performance Review. Introduced a brand new intervention that could really help in keeping our children in school. Will announce once all the aspects get approved," he tweeted.



