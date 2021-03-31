‘Trapped’ Meghan Markle bashed over ludicrous nonsense: report

Sources and palace aids have come forward to lay waste to Meghan Markle’s claims about feeling trapped in royal life.

The claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah. During her chat with palace sources the expert touched upon Meghan’s claims about being ‘trapped’ with Oprah.

For those unversed, Meghan admitted to the TV host, “I remember so often people within The Firm would say, ‘Well, you can’t do this because it’ll look like that — you can’t’” and in turn the palace would allegedly tell her, “No, no, no, you’re oversaturated, you’re everywhere, it would be best for you to not go out to lunch with your friends.’”

According to Express a senior palace aid called Meghan out on her false claims. Ms. Nikkhah claims, “A senior aide said that Meghan’s claim was an outrage." They believes, "It was Meghan who wouldn’t let her mother go into Windsor.”