Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

‘Trapped’ Meghan Markle bashed over ludicrous nonsense: report

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

‘Trapped’ Meghan Markle bashed over ludicrous nonsense: report

Sources and palace aids have come forward to lay waste to Meghan Markle’s claims about feeling trapped in royal life.

The claim was brought forward by royal correspondent Roya Nikkhah. During her chat with palace sources the expert touched upon Meghan’s claims about being ‘trapped’ with Oprah.

For those unversed, Meghan admitted to the TV host, “I remember so often people within The Firm would say, ‘Well, you can’t do this because it’ll look like that — you can’t’” and in turn the palace would allegedly tell her, “No, no, no, you’re oversaturated, you’re everywhere, it would be best for you to not go out to lunch with your friends.’”

According to Express a senior palace aid called Meghan out on her false claims. Ms. Nikkhah claims, “A senior aide said that Meghan’s claim was an outrage." They believes, "It was Meghan who wouldn’t let her mother go into Windsor.”

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Meghan Markle did not have a secret royal wedding: Church of England head

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary

Emma Stone excited for mom role after welcoming baby with Dave McCary
Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Dua Lipa leaves fans excited with latest announcement

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry warned over difficulty to heal over Megxit aftermath

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato addresses ‘upfront’ approach to ‘Dancing With The Devil’
Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2

Kangana Ranaut says song from upcoming film to release on April 2
Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album

Justin Bieber addresses decision to include MLK Interlude in ‘Justice’ album
Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’

Prince Harry bashed over shocking claims: ‘No one cut you off!’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle bashed over entertaining ‘privileged nonsense’
Archbishop of Canterbury sheds light on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding

Archbishop of Canterbury sheds light on Meghan Markle, Harry’s ‘secret’ wedding
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers pack on the PDA in recent outing

Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers pack on the PDA in recent outing
Lagertha actress elated as 'Vikings' gets nod for CSA 'Best Drama Series'

Lagertha actress elated as 'Vikings' gets nod for CSA 'Best Drama Series'

Latest

view all