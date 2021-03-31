Can't connect right now! retry
Shailene Woodley, Aaron Rodgers pack on the PDA in recent outing

Engaged couple Aaron Rodgers and Shaliene Woodley were seen all smiles when photographed together in Arkansas.

Best Café and Bar’s Instagram handle shared a photo of the couple being pictured with the staff.

"Our team had the opportunity to cook for @aaronrodgers12 and his crew last night. Grateful for the opportunity," the caption read. 

The Green Bay Packers quarterback could be seen sporting a black beanie and a sweatshirt as he had his hand entangled in the hand of the 29-year-old actress.

The Divergent star could be seen bundled up in a long grey coat as she smiled ear to ear.

Take a look:



