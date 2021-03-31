Over two dozen people fined for not wearing masks at Karachi airport

Geo.tv/Files

KARACHI: More than two dozen people were fined Wednesday for violating the coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs) and not wearing masks at the Jinnah International Airport.



A 'Corona Task Force' — constituted by the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) and headed by the manager of Karachi's Jinnah International Airport, Muhammad Imran Khan — took strict action against 26 individuals for not wearing masks.

The fines for violating the coronavirus SOPs were Rs500 per person, translating to Rs13,000 in total for the 26 people.

In addition, the 'Corona Task Force' also confiscated cards from the employees of various companies working at Karachi's Jinnah International Airport for failing to adhere to the coronavirus SOPs.

The special team also banned passengers and employees from coming to the airport without masks.