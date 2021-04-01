Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk
,
Zahid Gishkori

Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid

By
Web Desk
,
Zahid Gishkori

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

  • Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says PTI and Jahangir Tareen are now distant from one another.
  • He spoke about Jahangir Tareen on Geo News programme Aapas ki Baat.
  • Interior minister gives statement cases of fraud and money laundering registered against Jahangir and son Ali Tareen.

ISLAMABAD: Federal Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid says Jahangir Tareen is now "far away" from the PTI.

The interior minister was talking about the PTI leader on Geo News programme Aapas ki Baat. He said there is a major distance now between PTI, the government and Jahangir.

Asked about the inclusion of the names of Jahangir and his son Ali Tareen on the Exit Control List, Rashid said that he had not yet received any information on the matter.

Read more: Alleged fraud, money laundering cases registered against Jahangir Tareen, son

The interior minister's statements come a day after cases were registered against Jahangir and his son Ali on charges of fraud and money laundering.

A Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Lahore investigation team registered a case of alleged fraud of Rs3.14 billion on March 22 against them.

The FIR states that Jahangir allegedly transferred illegal shares worth billions of rupees to Farooqi Pulp Mills Limited (FPML), which is owned by his son and close relatives.

It includes sections 406, 420 and 109 of the Pakistan Penal Code with Section 3/4 of Anti-Money Laundering Act, 2010. Rana M Shawaz will be the investigation officer.

FIA's allegations are baseless: Jahangir Tareen

Talking to Geo News, Jahangir had said that the allegations by FIA are "baseless". He said a private audit firm has already validated the accounts of his companies.

Read more: CCP raids head office of Jehangir Tareen’s JDW Sugar Mills

The PTI leader took the position that all the shares were transferred in accordance with the law and accounts law.

Sugar crisis of 2020 and its investigation report:

Last year, PM Imran Khan had tasked the FIA to investigate the sugar crisis throughout the country and find out who benefited from it.

A report by the FIA released last year had claimed that top PTI members were among those who gained from the recent sugar crisis in the country.

Sugar scam: Lahore High Court declares FIA's JIT 'null and void'

Among the people named in the FIA report were Jahangir Tareen and a brother of the then Minister for National Food Security Khusro Bakhtiar.

Tareen was said by the report to have benefited the most from the sugar crisis followed by Bakhtiar's brother.

The report had also claimed that companies belonging to Moonis Elahi — an ally of the party — profited from the sugar crisis. Elahi is Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi's son and a key member of the PML-Q.

More From Pakistan:

Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources

Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources
Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency

Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency
Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive

Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive
Coronavirus third wave: Health experts express concern as virus spreads rapidly among children

Coronavirus third wave: Health experts express concern as virus spreads rapidly among children

Ban on TikTok lifted in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Ban on TikTok lifted in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Cabinet to review ECC's decision on resuming trade with India today, says Shireen Mazari

Cabinet to review ECC's decision on resuming trade with India today, says Shireen Mazari
Ramadan 2021: Qadri says govt working to build consensus over moon sighting controversy

Ramadan 2021: Qadri says govt working to build consensus over moon sighting controversy
Karachi's temperature to remain hot, mercury expected to touch 41°C

Karachi's temperature to remain hot, mercury expected to touch 41°C
PM Imran Khan commends FBR for achieving 'historic growth' of 41% in revenue collection

PM Imran Khan commends FBR for achieving 'historic growth' of 41% in revenue collection
PM Imran Khan for electronic voting, says it will make electoral process secure and impartial

PM Imran Khan for electronic voting, says it will make electoral process secure and impartial
Raza Rabbani not pleased with PPP’s move to seek BAP support for Gillani’s Senate seat

Raza Rabbani not pleased with PPP’s move to seek BAP support for Gillani’s Senate seat
Pakistan reports 4,974 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20

Pakistan reports 4,974 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day toll since June 20

Latest

view all