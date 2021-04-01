National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers

National Foods Limited (NFL) has launched MadeEasy.com.pk — an e-commerce platform — in its bid to facilitate customers, a statement from the company said Thursday.



"The company has launched a new route to the market by activating MadeEasy.com.pk as an e-commerce platform to serve consumers better and providing them the convenience of buying National Foods products with a click of the button while offering quick and hassle-free delivery," NFL said in the statement.

MadeEasy.com.pk is a complete food solution, designed to inspire every cook in any kitchen, with the help of thoughtfully curated recipes and products to purchase.

"All National Foods products will be offered at the online e-commerce site, linked with attractive promotional offers. Along with product promotions, consumers will also have access to recipes, kitchen-hacks, nutritional-advice, and ‘shoppable’ ideas round-the-clock with on-the-go accessibility at their fingertips," it said.

On 29th March 2021, National Foods held a partnership signing ceremony at the company’s head office in Karachi, chaired by Abrar Hasan, Chief Executive Officer, National Foods Limited along with Raza Matin, CEO Brandverse, and Imran Baxamoosa, CEO Blue-Ex.

At this ceremony, NFL signed an agreement to launch the activation of “Made Easy.com.pk” an E-Commerce platform.

During the partnership signing ceremony Abrar Hasan, Chief Executive Officer National Foods Limited, stated: "National Foods is a consumer-centric organisation and as market leaders we keep connected to their evolving needs, for pioneering innovative solutions and creating alliances to address consumer needs.

"Across our business operations, we deploy the latest technologies to bring convenience, food safety and international product-quality for our consumers. We are proud that our e-commerce solution ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ is another milestone achieved by the company, which will revolutionize the retail-experience."