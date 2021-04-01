Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

National Foods launches ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ in bid to facilitate customers

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

National Foods Limited (NFL) has launched MadeEasy.com.pk — an e-commerce platform — in its bid to facilitate customers, a statement from the company said Thursday.

"The company has launched a new route to the market by activating MadeEasy.com.pk as an e-commerce platform to serve consumers better and providing them the convenience of buying National Foods products with a click of the button while offering quick and hassle-free delivery," NFL said in the statement.

MadeEasy.com.pk is a complete food solution, designed to inspire every cook in any kitchen, with the help of thoughtfully curated recipes and products to purchase.

"All National Foods products will be offered at the online e-commerce site, linked with attractive promotional offers. Along with product promotions, consumers will also have access to recipes, kitchen-hacks, nutritional-advice, and ‘shoppable’ ideas round-the-clock with on-the-go accessibility at their fingertips," it said.

On 29th March 2021, National Foods held a partnership signing ceremony at the company’s head office in Karachi, chaired by Abrar Hasan, Chief Executive Officer, National Foods Limited along with Raza Matin, CEO Brandverse, and Imran Baxamoosa, CEO Blue-Ex.

At this ceremony, NFL signed an agreement to launch the activation of “Made Easy.com.pk” an E-Commerce platform.

During the partnership signing ceremony Abrar Hasan, Chief Executive Officer National Foods Limited, stated: "National Foods is a consumer-centric organisation and as market leaders we keep connected to their evolving needs, for pioneering innovative solutions and creating alliances to address consumer needs.

"Across our business operations, we deploy the latest technologies to bring convenience, food safety and international product-quality for our consumers. We are proud that our e-commerce solution ‘MadeEasy.com.pk’ is another milestone achieved by the company, which will revolutionize the retail-experience."

More From Pakistan:

Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah

Maryam Nawaz has not been forbidden from going abroad: Rana Sanaullah
Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award

Pakistan's CJCSC Gen Nadeem Raza awarded Turkey's highest military award
Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah

Sindh to take action if NCOC doesn't heed suggestion on transport: CM Murad Ali Shah
Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe

Broadsheet commission's report says all govt institutions except NAB did not cooperate with probe
Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources

Cabinet shuts down plans to import cotton, sugar from India: sources
Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency

Daska by-election: PML-N wants re-polling on 109 'controversial' polling stations, if not entire constituency
Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive

Coronavirus: Usman Buzdar, Mahmood Khan restrict activities after CM House employees test positive
Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid

Jahangir Tareen not as close to PTI now: Sheikh Rashid
Coronavirus third wave: Health experts express concern as virus spreads rapidly among children

Coronavirus third wave: Health experts express concern as virus spreads rapidly among children

Ban on TikTok lifted in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry

Ban on TikTok lifted in Pakistan: Fawad Chaudhry
Cabinet to review ECC's decision on resuming trade with India today, says Shireen Mazari

Cabinet to review ECC's decision on resuming trade with India today, says Shireen Mazari
Ramadan 2021: Qadri says govt working to build consensus over moon sighting controversy

Ramadan 2021: Qadri says govt working to build consensus over moon sighting controversy

Latest

view all