PIA not being privatised, efforts underway to transform it into a profitable entity: NA told

AFP file photo of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) aircraft.

The National Assembly was informed on Friday that there is no plan to privatise the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA), Radio Pakistan reported on Friday.

The aviation minister told the NA during the question hour today that the incumbent government is very keen to make the national flag carrier a self-reliant and profitable entity.



Efforts are underway to improve the financial status of the airline by reducing its losses through various means, he added.

Sarwar noted that loss-making routes have been closed and flights on profitable routes have been added which has resulted in a reduction of losses.

Responding to a question, the aviation minister said 82 pilots were dismissed for acquiring licenses through unfair means.

Transparent mechanism

He said a transparent mechanism has now been evolved to ensure the issuance of licenses in a transparent manner, adding that an agreement to this effect has also been signed with the UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).

He added: "The International Civil Aviation Authority will carry out an audit of our Civil Aviation Authority in July this year."

Expressing confidence that the PIA will regain its past glory, the minister hoped that this will lead to the removal of travel restrictions on the PIA imposed by a few European countries.

Eight new planes to be inducted soon

The Minister for Aviation said Quetta and Dera Ismail Khan Airports will be upgraded and that eight new planes will be inducted into the fleet of PIA to further improve its performance.

