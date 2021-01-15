Can't connect right now! retry
Malaysian authorities seize PIA Boeing 777 at Kuala Lumpur Airport

Friday Jan 15, 2021

An 18-member PIA staff is also stuck in Kuala Lumpur, and will now quarantine for 14 days as per protocols. Photo: AFP/File (Representational Image)
  • PIA plane seized in Malaysia on court orders for non-payment of aircraft lease dues.
  • PIA leased two aircraft, including Boeing-777 aircraft, from a Vietnamese company in 2015.
  • The plane was seized after passengers had boarded the aircraft.

Malaysian authorities on Friday seized a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) Boeing-777 at the Kuala Lumpur Airport.

The PIA plane was seized on the orders of a local Malaysian court over the non-payment of aircraft lease dues, sources disclosed.

PIA had leased two aircraft, including the Boeing-777,  from a Vietnamese company in 2015. 

Read more: Coronavirus: China stops PIA flight operations for 3 weeks

The plane was seized after passengers had already boarded the aircraft. The aircraft's 18-member staff also become stranded in Kuala Lumpur due to the seizure, and will now quarantine for 14 days as per protocols, the sources said.

Meanwhile, the national flag carrier said that the PIA aircraft has been held back on the orders of a local court in Malaysia which, it argued, has taken a one-sided decision pertaining to a legal dispute between PIA and another party pending in a UK court.

"The passengers are being looked after and alternate arrangements for their travel have been finalised," read a tweet shared by PIA on its official account.


