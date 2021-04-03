Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Apr 03 2021
Babar Ali Awan

Russian Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine now available at three Karachi hospitals

Babar Ali Awan

Saturday Apr 03, 2021

  • Russian vaccine Sputnik V available at three hospitals.
  • The Russian vaccine is now available for people above 18 across the country. 
  • The cost of the vaccine has been fixed at Rs12,268.

The sale of privately-imported Russian vaccine Sputnik V against coronavirus has started in Pakistan.

At least 430 people were vaccinated against coronavirus overnight at three private hospitals in Karachi.

The Russian vaccine is now available for people above 18 across the country, AGP Pharma Managing Director Kamran Mirza told Jang

He said his firm had procured 2 million doses of Sputnik V from Russia. Of these, 50,000 doses had arrived in the city and are currently available at three private hospitals.

Around 1,000 people have already received the Russian vaccine at OMI Hospital, Ziauddin Hospital and South City Hospital. 

The cost of the vaccine has been fixed at Rs12,268.

Mirza said that around 600,000-700,000 people had already registered themselves for the Russian vaccine, which had been made available in Lahore and Islamabad as well.

He thanked the Pakistani and Russian governments, and the judiciary for making it available to the public to help overcome the COVID-19 crisis in the country. 

The remaining doses of Sputnik V will arrive in Pakistan within a week.

